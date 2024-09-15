Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6,880.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 389,921 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 10.5% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ worth $189,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.20. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

