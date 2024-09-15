Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 229.2% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the August 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 308,974 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 731,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 365,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

