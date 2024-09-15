Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VBF opened at $16.93 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.