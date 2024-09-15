Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.