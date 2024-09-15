Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

Shares of IMIMF stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Interra Copper has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

