Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Interra Copper Stock Performance
Shares of IMIMF stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Interra Copper has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
Interra Copper Company Profile
