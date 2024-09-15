Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

IPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE IPG opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,215 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,620,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.