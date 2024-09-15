International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,840 shares of company stock worth $898,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.