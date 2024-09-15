International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Update

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

International General Insurance Stock Up 2.9 %

IGIC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Articles

