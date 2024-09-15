International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 3.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

IBM stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

