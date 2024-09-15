Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $414.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 342,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $6,730,169.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at $31,387,182.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 528,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,465,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

