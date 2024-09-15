Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

