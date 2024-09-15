Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Up 99.3% in August

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 714,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,223. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises about 0.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

