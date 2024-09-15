Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
