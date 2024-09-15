Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPAY opened at $307.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

