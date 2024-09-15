Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $125,319,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.93 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.
NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.
In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
