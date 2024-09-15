Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,171,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,162,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.