Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $433,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 44.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 144,647 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 11,666.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.9 %

UVE opened at $21.01 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,146.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,445,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Universal Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

