Inspire Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $317.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.17 and a 200-day moving average of $268.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $341.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,696,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

