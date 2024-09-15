Inspire Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,017 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.0521 dividend. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

