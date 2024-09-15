Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,071.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

