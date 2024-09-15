Insider Selling: Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Senior Officer Sells 19,163 Shares of Stock

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Jr. Mendola Robert James sold 19,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$54,039.66.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.31 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

