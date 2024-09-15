Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £19,999.53 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Janet E. Ashdown bought 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 951 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.53 ($26,153.43).

Victrex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 956 ($12.50) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,184.79. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 930 ($12.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,577 ($20.62). The firm has a market cap of £832.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,731.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.50) to GBX 1,290 ($16.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

