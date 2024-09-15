Insider Buying: Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Acquires A$99,888.72 in Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta acquired 40,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.44 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$99,888.72 ($66,592.48).
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.
About Pilbara Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pilbara Minerals
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.