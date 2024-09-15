Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Buys $44,800.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 80,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,025,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,134,245.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PIII opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $379.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 110.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

