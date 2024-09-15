Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £151.42 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £151.42 ($198.01).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Kenny Wilson acquired 200 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.16).

DOCS stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.17. The stock has a market cap of £615.50 million, a PE ratio of 914.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.50 ($2.03).

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

