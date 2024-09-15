InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.28.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.21 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

