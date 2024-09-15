Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.87

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 28830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,614,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 569,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 369.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 361,797 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $4,663,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $4,070,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 185,784 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

