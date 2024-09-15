Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 123.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 18.06 and a quick ratio of 18.06.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

