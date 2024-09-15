ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Raised to $190.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $179.00 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

