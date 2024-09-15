ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $370.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.26 and its 200 day moving average is $342.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $374.24.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

