ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

