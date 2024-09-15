ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 621,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,535,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after buying an additional 359,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,778,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 103,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

