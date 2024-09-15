ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 651.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 1.3% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,574,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

