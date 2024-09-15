ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.