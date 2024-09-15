ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $80.60 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

