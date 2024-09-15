Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei Acquires 2,400 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,952.00.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.06. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
