HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in HSBC by 884.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in HSBC by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.64 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

