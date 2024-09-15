Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.01 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.01 or 0.00013397 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,434,444 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

