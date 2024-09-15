Hoge Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

