Hoge Financial Services LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 0.7% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,662,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 92,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

