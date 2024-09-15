Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HI

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.