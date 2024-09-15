HI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $283,828.74 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004798 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $255,106.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

