HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.46% of HF Sinclair worth $47,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

