Hermez Network Price Tops $3.78 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00006360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $138.13 million and $18,504.58 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,409.35 or 0.99933618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013569 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.82340826 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,827.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

