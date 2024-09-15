Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC opened at $19.38 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

