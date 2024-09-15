Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases 139,817 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,817 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 2.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MRAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,596 shares of company stock worth $218,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.90. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

