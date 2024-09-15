Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vicor comprises approximately 1.1% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vicor were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $4,192,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 178.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 115,966 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 114.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $36.76 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

