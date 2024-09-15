HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $259.40

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $259.40 and last traded at $259.34, with a volume of 112324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.67.

Get HEICO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

HEICO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HEICO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HEICO by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362,625 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.