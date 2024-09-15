Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
Several analysts recently commented on DOC shares. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
