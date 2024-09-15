Head to Head Review: Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chord Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 2 9 0 2.82 Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 1 0 2.17

Chord Energy currently has a consensus target price of $202.10, indicating a potential upside of 50.76%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.83%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chord Energy has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Chord Energy pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chord Energy and Canadian Natural Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.90 billion 2.13 $1.02 billion $21.31 6.29 Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.24 $6.10 billion $2.51 12.74

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 20.83% 15.06% 10.60% Canadian Natural Resources 18.05% 22.09% 11.51%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Chord Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

